CANON PETER HALL: The creation of our church was a real community effort

The vicar of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Crookhorn on celebrating four decades

We’re really excited to be celebrating our 40th anniversary next weekend with a host of special events.

You can join us for a special 70s-themed disco and a family church fete as we mark four decades as Church of the Good Shepherd in Crookhorn.

It was back in the early 1960s that the area we now know as Crookhorn began to be developed. By 1969, a new community had been established on both sides of Crookhorn Lane.

Christians from Christ Church, Portsdown, saw a need for spiritual care for the new residents and began to meet for worship in Morelands School. By 1978 a small community centre/church had been built on Crookhorn Lane to share the love of God with Crookhorn.

Worshippers had knocked on doors and asked people if they would like to buy a brick for the new building, meaning the creation of the church was a real community effort.

On the day it opened, they walked from Morelands School, singing and waving as they approached their new home.

From the start, the congregation has sought to serve the people of Crookhorn in practical as well as spiritual ways.

In our 40th year, our building is home to three toddler groups, two youth groups, a community choir, a fitness club, a Rainbows group and many more.

We have a weekly community lunch and monthly seniors group. Church members are active in the community visiting, offering help and giving spiritual support. On Sundays we meet to worship and pray together; everyone is welcomed, everyone has a place here.

So you are very welcome to join our celebrations – dress up in your flares and platform shoes for our 1970s disco at 7.30pm on Friday, May 18. Admission is £2. Join us for our church fete with bouncy castle, games, entertainment and more from 2.30pm-5pm on Saturday, May 19.

That’s free of charge.

And come and hear the bishop speaking at our celebration service at 10am on Sunday, May 20.

We’ll start with a procession from Morelands School, as we did 40 years ago.

For more details of all these events, see cogs.org.uk

Church Of The Good Shepherd is in Crookhorn Lane, Crookhorn. The main Sunday service is 10am.

Call (023) 9225 6814 or email office@cogs.org.uk.