Celebrations as Waterlooville nursery is rated ‘Outstanding’

STAFF, parents and children are celebrating after a nursery received an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

Squirrels Nursery in Waterlooville has been commended for its ‘extremely passionate and highly motivated managers, innovative ideas and highly-effective monitoring of children’s learning.

Nursery owner Sue Stokes, who set up the business in 2003, said: ‘I’m very proud of all my staff who have helped to achieve this rating.

‘Last time around we were rated good, so this is a really big jump and we’re very happy. I think we did well because we support the community and put on targeted speech, language and understanding activities, which really help the children develop.’