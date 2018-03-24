Community poll could decide future of field next to Denmead landmark

A PUBLIC poll which could determine the future of a much-loved piece of land next to a village landmark is to be held.

Denmead residents will be asked whether or not they want the field adjacent to the area’s War Memorial Hall to be rented to the hall’s committee for a ‘peppercorn’ price.

The land is owned by Denmead Parish Council (DPC), which received backlash for removing a ‘dilapidated’ fence around the field, and replacing it with knee-high rail fencing.

Residents fear the council is opening up the land in order to sell it for development – rendering the War Memorial Hall useless.

Janine Pert, 62, lives near to the site and called for the poll, which is being overseen by Winchester City Council.

She said: ‘The reason people are up in arms is because if the land and car park next to the hall if is sold off for building, the hall is rendered useless.

‘The council took down the original fence leaving the space open and dangerous for the children who play there. The children using the nursery inside the hall had no protection.

‘The council was sent 176 letters asking it to leave the fence up. They said people couldn’t use the field as the gate outside it was always locked – I went there a number of times and it never was.

‘I’ve taken the steps I believed were correct to call this poll – but no public meeting has been held, and there’s been no dialogue with the parish council.

‘Apparently they can’t rent the land out for a peppercorn price.

‘If I’d have known that I would have changed the wording of the poll.

‘This is all being done out of passion by the people of Denmead.

‘We believe the council are opening up the land for development.’

The hall was built in the 1920s to honour the locals killed and wounded in the First World War.

A petition on change.org which asks DPC to keep the grounds as a safe fenced play area for children has received almost 950 pledges of support.

Councillor Paula Langford-Smith, chairman of Denmead Parish Council, said: ‘The fence was dilapidated.

‘All we did was open the space up for use so that we didn’t have to dispose of it, we put the knee rail fencing up as a compromise because the Denmead War Memorial Committee were unhappy with nothing there.

‘We’re not legally allowed to rent the field out for a peppercorn price, so the poll is pointless.

‘But we will consider the results at our next full council meeting on April 7.

‘The hall is safe, the parish council doesn’t have money to build, the field is an asset to the village.

‘There are lots of ideas being put forward as to what could be done with the space, for example one person suggested a community orchard.’

Cllr Langford-Smith told The News the poll was due to take place on Tuesday, from 4pm-9pm at Berewood School, All Saints Church Hall and at Denmead Community Centre.

Winchester City Council would not confirm this, or comment on claims the poll has not been through the correct processes.