Concern grows for missing Waterlooville man

Have your say

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a 50-year-old man who is missing.

Wayne Hill was last seen at 5am yesterday (Monday, May 14) in Anne crescent, Waterlooville.

He is described as: white, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build and clean shaven with short, dark hair, thinning on top.

He was last seen wearing fluorescent work trousers and a navy blue polo shirt.

He has a bright yellow Vauxhall corsa with black roof and black alloy wheels.

Anyone with any information relating to this case should call 101 quoting reference ‘44180178747’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.