Cowplain mother-of-four is organising drugs campaign to get youngsters to ‘think twice’

AFTER spending the last decade constantly worried about her son who was addicted to drugs, a mother-of-four is organising a campaign to make youngsters ‘think twice’.

Hilary Mills from Cowplain wants to make sure her the death of her son Ben will stop others from making the same choices.

The 49-year-old said: ‘If you tell someone not to do something they are just going to do it and I think the message needs to change.

‘I want young people and anyone really to think twice before they take a pill or whatever it is. It can have such an impact on you and your family because that one drug could trigger your addiction and some people have a personality that it affects more.’

As the year anniversary of Ben’s death approaches, Hilary is determined to launch her ‘Think Twice’ campaign and get people more openly talking about addictions.

She said: ‘I have been speaking to local schools and groups and I want to share our family’s story in the hope that seeing the people who have been left behind and how it has affected us will make them question their decisions.

‘Drug addicts are stigmatised in society and I think people forget there are real people behind that term. When Ben was Ben he would tell me he didn’t want to be a drug addict and wanted to stop.

‘Even if people get out the other side, no one comes out of addiction unscathed and I want people to realise that.’