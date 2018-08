A COLLEGE was broken into via its main reception roof and a number of rooms entered and damaged.

Cash was also stolen from Havant and South Downs College, College Road, Waterlooville, on Thursday.

Havant and South Downs College is a further education college formed in August last year, after South Downs College and Havant Sixth Form College merged.

Call 101 quoting 44180300915 with information about the incident.