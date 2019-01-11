Date announced for spring horticultural show

Have your say

A HAMPSHIRE village is gearing up for its annual spring horticultural show.

The Purbrook Horticultural Society’s 2019 Spring Show will be taking place on Sunday, March 24, at Deverell Hall in London Road.

With doors opening to members of the public at 2pm, judges will announce the winner of each competition later in the afternoon.

Entry is by donation, with free parking outside the venue.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy refreshments, a plant sale, cakes and preserves – with a raffle during the afternoon as well.

For more information go to purbrookhorticulturalsociety.org.uk.