Denmead man found guilty of beating woman

A MAN from Denmead has been found guilty of beating a woman in Guildford in a case of domestic violence.

Stuart Daniel Haddigan, of Denmead Park, Dando Road, Waterlooville, was found guilty of assault at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The 39-year-old was sentenced on Friday and has been given a restraining order against the woman he assaulted, Julie Burford.

He is not to contact her directly or indirectly or go to any place where she resides or works. The order lasts until April 20, 2019.

Haddigan has been given a 12-month community order and is to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and has to participate in any rehabilitation activities required for up to 20 days.

He has also been ordered to pay £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £85 to fund victim services, by May 3.

The assault took place on October 8 last year.

The defendant changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on the day of the trial.