Disabled Waterlooville man says sharing his home with rats is a ‘living hell’ 

VERMIN are running rife through his home, and he is at his wits’ end.

Ian Tongs-Redfern, 51, says he has been living with rats for more than four months, and that the council has failed to do anything about it.

Ian has tried sealing off the places the rats are entering his home from. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He has even resorted to trying to barricade them out himself – but is now demanding answers from Havant Borough Council. However, the council says it has sent pest controllers out three times and they cannot see any evidence of the rodents.

Ian, who lives in Lavender Road, Waterlooville, has had both legs amputated and only has one arm working.

He explained that having to share his home with rats has been a ‘living hell’ – and has had a serious impact on his life

Mr Tongs-Redfern explained: ‘For more than four months I have been forced to live my life in the company of both rats and mice – and they are practically walking all over me.

‘This has been going on for far too long and the council just doesn’t seem to be taking me seriously.

‘The pest control team was sent out to start with, but the poison didn’t work. Then an environmental health officer came round but he just didn’t seem interested – he was even laughing to himself on the way out.

‘I can hear them scuttling around and often find myself face-to-face with them, and there’s just nothing I can do.

‘I’ve tried taping off where I think they’re coming through, but I haven’t been able to stop them.’

Mr Tongs-Redfern believes that the council is ignoring his pleas for help.

He said: ‘It’s a living hell and the council isn’t taking me seriously.

‘I feel as if I am being ignored – it’s like they have better things to do and so are fobbing me off.’

A spokesman for Havant Borough Council said: ‘Our experienced team work hard to deal with pests including rodents, bed bugs, cockroaches, wasps and fleas.

‘As part of the rodent control service, an officer will visit the premises to conduct a survey and begin treatment.

‘We will then revisit twice or three times to ensure the problem is resolved – with treatment continuing at no extra cost until this is found to be the case.

‘In this case, Havant Borough Council has visited the resident three times and no evidence of a pest problem has been found.’