Domino’s has opened a new store in Cowplain

Pizza fans rejoice! Domino’s has opened a brand new store in the Portsmouth area.

The branch on London Road in Cowplain launched to the public yesterday (July 23) and has created 40 new jobs.

This includes delivery drivers, pizza makers and customer service representatives.

The opening of the Cowplain store means pizza fans in Clanfield, Horndean and Catherington will now be able to order from Domino’s.

Zagros Jaff, Domino’s area manager for the Portsmouth area said: ‘We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Cowplain, and we’re celebrating the opening by offering customers 50 per cent off pizzas when you spend £20 or more online!

‘Just use voucher code NSOFIFTY online until Wednesday, 5 September.

‘There’s also plenty of employment opportunity for people living in the Cowplain area, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team.

‘In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being passionate about pizza.

‘At Domino’s, we’re committed to helping people develop the lifelong skills needed to lead a team. Our TeamSkills leadership programme is designed to help people with the training they need to become a great leader, and with 80 per cent of our managers starting life as delivery drivers or pizza makers, this recruitment drive is a fantastic opportunity for ambitious people to succeed at Domino’s.’

Domino’s believes in opportunities for all. The company is an Age Positive Employer Champion, which means that it has been recognised for its commitment to welcoming applicants of all ages.

As well as the newly opened Cowplain store – Domino’s has branches in Fratton, North End, Cosham, Fareham, Stubbington and Alverstroke.