Dozens of people object to plans for 264 flats in Waterlooville town centre – because it has only 18 parking spaces

PLANS for 264 new homes in a town centre have been branded ‘a waste of time’ by residents - because it will only have 18 parking spaces.

More than 165 objections have been lodged against Westbrook Properties’ proposal to knock down part of the parade of shops at Wellington Way, Waterlooville, and build studio and one-bedroom flats.

The area of Wellington Way that would be knocked down and replaced with flats

The company submitted its application via the Havant Borough Council website and since March, concerns have been raised about the site’s 18 parking spaces.

David Crichton, former chair of the Waterlooville Community Forum, said: ‘I’m not surprised at the number of people that have objected.

‘Many have done so for different reasons, but mainly because what is proposed is unsuitable in terms of provision.

‘It’s disappointing the points made during meetings about the lack of car parking spaces don’t appear to have been taken into account in the submission of the application, by the developer.

‘Westbrook Properties has only added a few more spaces, and its clientele is young professionals, many of which will want a parking space.

‘Car-sharing schemes could be introduced plus permits for occupants to park in existing car parks in Waterlooville – which are already full.’

The development will hold 18 car parking spaces on-site which will be used for car clubs where cars are rented for the time they’re needed.

Westbrook Properties said 50 spaces are available in local car parks and the company expect buses to be used by many residents.

Sarah Langworthy, of Tuscany Way, objected to the plans and said: ‘As a 25-year-old, I would be the sort of person considering this housing, but without adequate parking it is a waste of time.’

Jordan Williams of Wallis Road agreed and said: ‘Building more flats is ridiculous, especially nine storeys high with limited parking.’

But Chris Brown, of Raebarn House, said: ‘I think it’s a good idea, the area needs a face lift to get more people visiting Waterlooville.’

The application has received three pledges of support.

When the project was unveiled last year, the building was to have 130 rental flats, which rose to 190, and now sits at 264.

Many units at Wellington Way are empty and it’s hoped the plans will increase footfall in the town centre.

Site owner and developer from Westbrook Properties, Giles Morse, said: ‘We’re aware of the comments on our application, but we’re encouraging people to visit wellingtonway2018.com.

‘We’re trying to be as open as possible and have answered questions put to us on the site.’