Egg-citing Easter activities for children in Horndean and Clanfield

A CRACKING Easter holiday is in store for youngsters, with the start of two activity schemes.

East Hampshire District Council’s Rural Areas Play Project (RAPP) and Get Activ8d schemes are back and will be visiting towns across the area.

The programmes run from Tuesday, April 2 to Friday, April 13 and the RAPP vans will be visiting towns and villages across East Hampshire, including Clanfield and Horndean.

RAPP will feature Easter-themed arts and crafts sessions, as well as some samba drumming, bug hunting, balloon making, volcano ‘eggs-ploding’, plant growing, kite flying, raft building, and unicorn-making fun.

Get Activ8d, which provides sporting activities to children aged seven to 14, is also back this Easter in Horndean.

The Get Activ8d programme includes street dance, cheerleading, hula hooping, tennis, golf, gymnastics and climbing sessions. The full programme of activities and locations can be found at easthants.gov.uk/rapp.