Events team urges locals to help with Waterlooville fete

A POPULAR summer fete is in need of items for its tombola.

The Waterlooville Events Team, organising the Summer Fete in Jubilee Park this month, is calling on the community for prizes such as bottles of wine, chocolate and vouchers.

Locals and businesses are being encouraged to step forward and help out an event which organisers say benefits the whole community in Waterlooville.

Chairman of the events team, Jackie Buckley, said the fete usually attracts between 1,500 and 2,500 people, and so is good exposure for businesses.

The event will take place in Jubilee Park on August 19.

To donate, e-mail waterlooville.events@gmail.com.