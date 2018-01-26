‘Everyone is in shock’: Heartache as homes are damaged by flooding

Have your say

HEARTBROKEN residents have spoken of their shock after a burst water main caused devastation in their street.

Residents from Coltsfoot Drive in Stakes, Waterlooville, were awoken by flooding yesterday morning.

Around 85 homes were left without water until around late afternoon.

Families living in the two properties most damaged were too upset to speak to The News yesterday.

Nicky Tricker, 36, lives further up the road and saw the damage unfold in the early hours of the morning.

Speaking in the morning, Nicky said: ‘One of the houses is really badly flooded and there’s an awful lot of damage.

‘There are around 80 houses at the moment that don’t have access to running water.

‘I’ve been to the property that was worst affected and all the furniture is ruined, the laminate floor has been completely destroyed and the house is practically uninhabitable.

‘The flooding is so bad that you can’t even see the bench outside.’

According to Nicky, the residents were told by Portsmouth Water that the flooding was preventable.

She said: ‘‘Everyone here is in shock and there have certainly been a few tears because of the damage.

‘A couple of people have probably lost everything because of what has happened.’

Portsmouth Water engineers were called at 6.27am, dispatched someone by 6.37am and the water was turned off by 8.15am.

Rod Porteous, engineering director, said a loss adjuster would now speak to the families who suffered damage.

They would be offered temporary alternative accommodation if the damage meant it was necessary.

He said: ‘It’s 85 properties without water at the moment.

‘When we got down to repair it we couldn’t get to the main when utilities have been installed on top of it.

‘It’s a classic situation in a built-up area.’

Mr Porteous said a PVC water main had burst due to fluctuating weather.

He added: ‘During this weather we’ve got excessive ground movement.’

A sample from the network will be examined and if it needs to be replaced this work will take place, Mr Porteous said yesterday.

Repair works were due to be completed yesterday, with full reinstatement works to take place at a later date.