Free hot drink from newly-opened Waterlooville store with purchase from O2

TWO businesses have teamed up for the good of a town centre.

Every customer to make a purchase at Waterlooville’s O2 store will receive a voucher for a free hot drink, at the newly-opened family-run business, Giorgio’s Pizzeria.

O2 said it wanted to help to establish the newly-opened store, following the loss of a number of independent shops on the high street over the past few months.

O2 store manager, Matt Scannell, said: ‘We were sad to see the Baytree Bookshop go, in fact we have been sad to see quite a few of the local independent businesses on the high street close down in recent months.

‘We hope the incentive will encourage customers to dine at the pizzeria, experiencing its charm and great food.

‘It’s a great bonus for us too, we’re always looking for ways to offer our customers more and this initiative does exactly that.

‘We’re offering customers a thank you for making a purchase in our store.’