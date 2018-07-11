‘Gareth Southgate was in my year at school!’: Cowplain mum’s disbelief at England link 

A PASSIONATE England fan has been left in disbelief after finding out she was in the same year group as England boss Gareth Southgate at Padnell Infant School – on the same day she bought a mask of his face.

Becky Jackson, 47, who is now a teaching assistant at the school, has been following the World Cup with her family who have parties for every England game.

Becky Jackson (left) and Gareth Southgate

The mum-of-three also went to the infant school herself and said: ‘I’m a passionate England fan, our whole family are, and I remember Gareth from the days he used to play with the Neville brothers and David Beckham.

'I can't believe I was at the same school, in the same year group as him. Records show I started on January 7, 1976 and he started on January 19.

'To be able to say I was there on his first day of school is amazing.

'He could have been my future husband!’ Becky joked.

She said her parties of 50 people will now grow given the news, and she has invited even more along for tonight’s semi final against Croatia.