Headliners unveiled for 2019 Waterlooville Music Festival

HEADLINERS set to perform at the 2019 Waterlooville Music Festival have been announced and organisers are expecting their biggest year yet.

Tickets for the popular fixture – which draws thousands every year – are now available as it gears up to return to St George’s Church from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 16.

Considered one of the UK’s leading acts of their kind, top-billed Pure Queen will rock revellers back to the heyday of Freddie Mercury and co when they perform on June 14.

And there will be much more to satisfy the appetite of music lovers throughout the week – thanks to a programme organisers have hailed ‘one of the most exciting’ to date.

Head of press and publicity, Chris Gadd, said: ‘We always have a diverse mix of musical genre to try to appeal to as many people as possible and I think we have cracked it again.

‘From jazz music provided by the Moore Browne Wales band, through to the brilliant Hampshire Police male voice choir, to the very exciting Pure Queen on Friday night we have something for everyone.

‘And, of course, we end with our fabulous Last Night of the Proms evening with Meridien Wind Band.’

The festival sold out last year and jubilant scenes erupted as its renowned Last Night of the Proms show brought it to its traditional conclusion once again.

Mr Gadd expects tickets to prove in high demand.

‘If you want to be sure of getting your tickets, please make sure you get online on February 1 or attend one of our box offices in person as soon as they open,’ he said.

All shows at the Waterlooville Music Festival will be hosted by St George’s Church, in the town centre.

Tickets can be purchased online at waterloovillemusicfestival.org.uk or from box offices at Keys Newsagents on Highfield Road, Thistle Wool Shop in Cowplain or Northwood Estate Agents opposite St George’s Church in Waterlooville.