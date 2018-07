A classic car show returned to Waterlooville over the weekend.

Waterlooville Precinct hosted a range of classic and modern vehicles on Saturday as part of efforts to bring more people to the shopping area.

Solent Renegades provided more than 20 cars and shoppers enjoyed taking pictures of them as well as speaking to the owners to learn more their upkeep.

