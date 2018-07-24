Holidaymaker stung after accidentally bringing scorpion back to Waterlooville

A HOLIDAYMAKER was stung by a scorpion at her home in Waterlooville after returning from Costa Rica to find it was in her suitcase.

Now on her way to hospital the woman, who lives at Wallis Road, dialled 999 just after 11am reporting a scorpion sting.

Picture: Waterlooville Fire Station

The South Central Ambulance Service sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the patient’s address, with a co-responder from Waterlooville Fire Station also attending.

The woman received treatment at home and is to make her way to QA Hospital in Cosham for further assessment, with a family member.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: ‘The advice we have accessed from Toxbase (National Poisons Information Service) is for anyone with a scorpion sting to be assessed and monitored at hospital.’

Pictures from the fire service show the scorpion captured under a glass.