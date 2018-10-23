Horndean care home chef reaches national competition final

A CHEF at a care home is in with a chance of winning a national competition after reaching its final round.

Stuart Passey, head chef at Pear Tree Court in Horndean, competed against the culinary talents of chefs across the country to be in with a chance of winning the coveted title in Care UK’s competition.

To secure his place as a finalist in the Chef of the Year competition, Stuart was challenged to prepare a two-course lunch for four people in 90 minutes, ensuring the menu would appeal to residents.

After being named one of four finalists, Stuart said: ‘The competition is a skills and creativity showdown, so I’m thrilled to have made it to the final round.

‘The dishes I prepared were two of the residents’ favourites, and I am delighted that the panel enjoyed them too.

‘I am looking forward to showcasing my skills in the final round.’

Stuart prepared a main and dessert for the judges. The first course was a Lynburn cheese glazed, milk-poached smoked haddock fillet served with pancetta mash, toffee carrots, and leek and sweet pea fricassee.

For pudding, a rhubarb and custard vanilla sponge.The dishes were presented to judges who scored each dish based on the presentation, nutrition, use of products, taste and texture.