A YOGA class will be taken in the dark tomorrow, to raise awareness of what it’s like to do exercise with a visual impairment.

Tomorrow in the Barton Hall at Horndean Technology College in Barton Cross, from 10-11am, a ‘yoga in the dark’ session is being held in support of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Lauren Prior

Those taking part will not only be exercising with the lights down low, but will also be blindfolded, relying on their other senses and the instructions of Tiffany Eneas from MSE Fitness.

The event aims to not only raise money for the charity, but also raise awareness of visual impairments.

Hazel Cross from the RNIB has helped to organise the event, which has more than 25 people signed up so far.

She said: ‘It’s going to be a really great event – the response we’ve had so far has been fantastic.

‘I wanted to do something to raise awareness where I live, to show people what it’s like to have to engage your other senses to get your balance right.

‘To show people what it’s like to be registered blind, as I am, and still do exercise is really important to me.

‘I am also so thankful to Tiffany, who has kindly offered to lead the session for free. Her voice will be crucial for those taking part because they can’t rely on their eyesight to get things right.’

One of those involved in the fundraiser is 27-year-old Lauren Prior from Waterlooville, who lost part of her eyesight in a car accident.

Lauren is visually impaired, but that doesn’t stop her from frequently going to the gym and doing as much exercise as she can.

She said: ‘This is a great event to be involved in.

‘It’s so important that people get to know what it’s like to do exercise without your eyesight.

‘This will raise awareness for the RNIB and what it does, as well as for how people live with visual impairments.’

To take part, people can donate £10 to the event’s fundraising page, justgiving.com/yogainthedark.