IN PICTURES: Behind the scenes at animal hospital

Have your say

A charity which provides veterinary care to pets opened its doors to the public.

The PDSA in Cowplain swung open its doors on Wednesday – giving the public an insight into the work that medics do to care treat animals across the area.

Visitors were taken on tours of the hospital and could see first-hand the operating theatres where scores of animals benefit from lifesaving procedures every year.

It also featured a dog show, a silent auction and a host of interactive activities for youngsters.

Pictures by Malcolm Wells. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203.