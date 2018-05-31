IN PICTURES: Behind the scenes at animal hospital

Pet Hospital manager Sam Haig with 'Harry' a lovable Golden Labrador. Picture: Malcolm Wells (180530-1056)
Picture: Malcolm Wells

A charity which provides veterinary care to pets opened its doors to the public.

The PDSA in Cowplain swung open its doors on Wednesday – giving the public an insight into the work that medics do to care treat animals across the area.

Visitors were taken on tours of the hospital and could see first-hand the operating theatres where scores of animals benefit from lifesaving procedures every year.

It also featured a dog show, a silent auction and a host of interactive activities for youngsters.

