IN PICTURES: Funkathon

More than 60 people got ‘fit n funkey’ for six hours to raise money for charity.

Dancing fitness group FitnFunkey organised a six hour funkathon in Waterlooville to raise £4,000 for two causes close to the hearts of joint-organisers Steph and Amanda Fleet – SADS UK.

SADS UK supports families who have lost someone through Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome and highlights cardiac risk in young people.

The group, which was started in 2015 by Steph, her wife and two others, performs at events across the area and help to raise money at a variety of charity events.