IN PICTURES: Tributes paid to globetrotting photographer Geoff White at funeral

Have your say

Family and friends of globetrotting photographer Geoff White paid tribute to him at his funeral in Denmead yesterday.

As a renowned photographer, Geoff snapped photos of royalty, A-list celebrities, a terrorist hostage taker and even reconnaissance photos while serving in the RAF during the Second World War.

He died at his home last month at the age of 97, after having a stroke in November last year.

Click on the link above to see the full picture gallery, and click here to read the full report on yesterday’s funeral.