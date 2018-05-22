IN PICTURES: Woofs and wellies!

Have your say

Sausage dogs and spaniels were among almost 200 dogs that descended on Queen Elizabeth Country Park for a wonderful fundraising afternoon.

Owners brought along their pooches for the summer Woofs and Wellies walk for the Rowans Hospice.

With a range of dogs – from pugs and poodles, to boxers and schnauzers – organisers offered owners the choice of taking a 3km or 6km course.

The event, on Sunday, is believed to have raised hundreds of pounds for the Waterlooville palliative care charity.

For more information go to rowanshospice.co.uk.

