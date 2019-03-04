Knife-wielding burglars with ‘dirty teeth’ threaten man in wheelchair during terrifying Waterlooville break-in

BURGLARS wielding a knife threatened a man in a wheelchair at his home in Waterlooville.

The 28-year-old man was returning to his house on Milton Road last week when two men pushed him inside and threatened him with a blade before stealing items.

Milton Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Maps

A police spokesman said: ‘At 5:10pm on Tuesday February 26, a 28 year-old man, who uses a wheelchair, was returning home. When he unlocked his door two men pushed the victim inside and threatened him with a knife, He was not hurt.

‘The men stole an Olympics colour coin collection, a Beatrix Potter coin collection, and a rose gold wedding ring, before leaving.’

The victim described the first man as white, aged in his early thirties, 5ft 2ins tall, slim. He had dark brown hair and dirty teeth. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded jumper and black tracksuit bottoms. He spoke with a local accent.

The victim described the second man as white, aged in his early thirties, 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build. He had blondish hair. He was wearing a dark blue or white jumper and blue jeans. He spoke with a local accent.

Investigating officer DC Amanda Layton said: ‘The items taken during this aggravated burglary are very distinctive, please look at the photograph we’ve issued, has anyone offered you these coins?

‘The Neighbourhood Policing Team is carrying out regular patrols in the area and residents with any concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers, who are also delivering crime prevention leaflets.

‘We’ve reviewed other crime reports in the area and we haven’t had anything similar, or which could be linked, reported to us at the current time.’

Anyone who recognises the coins, saw what happened, or the men in the area beforehand can call 101 quoting 44190069766.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.