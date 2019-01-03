Man injured in Denmead fire explosions suffered serious burns, say paramedics

TWO MEN were affected by the huge fire and series of explosions at a yard in Denmead.

The South Central Ambulance Service has now said that one man in his 50s suffered serious burns and a male in his 40s was treated for smoke inhalation at Sheepwash Lane yesterday afternoon.

The aftermath of the fire at a yard in Sheepwash Lane, which destroyed a car repair and furniture restoration workshop and horse stables

The fire, which is believed to be accidental and to have started in the car repair workshop at the site, destroyed that unit and Boogaloo, a furniture restoration workshop next door, as well as seven horse stables, just after 4pm.

Both patients were assessed at the scene by ambulance crews and a Hazardous Area Response Team, before being taken to University Hospital Southampton for further treatment.

Everyone else was accounted for and nobody else or any horses were injured. The fire involved overheated gas cylinders which exploded.

A young horse owner said she was about to leave the yard and her two horses when she saw smoke.

Amelia Norman, 20 and from Bedhampton said: ‘Everyone’s horses are okay. My two and a friend’s one were in their stables when I noticed smoke and the fire and we quickly got them out into other fields and moved all the surrounding cars.

‘I lost everything else.

‘There's a really close group of us at the yard, we are like family so we are having a shuffle around of other stables so the six horses who had their stables damaged have somewhere to go until they are rebuilt.’