Metal-pole-wielding robbers steal cash and charity boxes from Purbrook One Stop

MEN armed with a metal pole stole cash and two charity boxes from a shop.

The robbers targeted the One Stop on London Road, Purbrook on Sunday night.

One Stop in London Road, Waterlooville, was robbed over the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Two men carrying a metal pole entered the store at about 10.30pm and demanded money from the till.

READ MORE: Police release mugshot of homeless teenager jailed for Fareham murder

They stole cash, cigarettes and two charity boxes.

The men are both described as being about 25-30-years-old and about 5’ 7” tall.

READ MORE: Filthy Portsmouth kebab takeaway shut over public health fears told to cough up over £3,000

One was wearing a black hoody with white zip, black trousers and black footwear.

The other one was wearing a black Dewalt hoody, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190033184.