More than 50 firefighters battle huge fire in Denmead

A FIRE that has left smoke billowing into the air has broken out in Denmead and more than 50 firefighters are battling it.

Fire crews have been called to a commercial building – a workshop – at Sheepwash Lane.

A fire has broken out in Denmead. Picture: Andy Stevens

Eight fire engines and response vehicles were sent to the scene after emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 4.08pm today.

The cause is not yet known and crews are still at the scene. Firefighters are warning people to stay away.

The fire is near to Furzeley Corner.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said large plumes of black smoke can be seen from the surrounding areas and that the control team is receiving lots of calls.

Tony Holmes was travelling to Fareham from Hedge End on the M27 and said: ‘I could see the plume of smoke from where I was. It looked bad.’

More to follow.

Video by @katieswattpad.