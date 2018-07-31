Near miss as tree falls in windy weather in Waterlooville

THIS tree split in two during high winds – and came down with a crash.

The drama unfolded outside BetFred in The Boulevard, in Waterlooville precinct.

Photographer Malcolm Garbutt snapped a photo of the collapse as shoppers looked on.

He said: ‘I came in to do a bit of shopping and came across this tree that had split during the windy period that we had.

‘It just missed the shops and no injuries as far as I am aware. The trunk had a weak spot which helped it fall.’

Hampshire Highways are tasked with fixing the tree and clearing away the thick trunk and branches.

Windy weather looks responsible but forecasters say the area will remain drenched in sun for the rest of the week. A dramatic turn in the weather on Saturday just gone saw events cancelled, with heavy rain throughout the weekend.

Temperatures in Waterlooville are expected to 28C on Saturday, while Portsmouth and Gosport will hit 26C. Fareham will see 27C heat.