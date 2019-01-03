New secretary for Waterlooville’s Good Neighbours group

AFTER 10 years as secretary of Waterlooville’s Good Neighbours group, Maureen Molyneux has handed the reins to Marilyn Atkins.

Maureen will be spending more time with her grandchildren and her art, but says she will still be available to help out with Good Neighbours tasks such as helping people with their shopping and taking them to medical appointments.

She said: ‘It’s a great group to be part of as the group allows me to choose what I do and when I do it.

‘I don’t need to make a regular commitment, which means that I can still do all the other things I enjoy.

‘I’m going to stay in the group as I find helping people immensely rewarding.’

The group covers Waterlooville, Purbrook and Cowplain. Marilyn thanked Maureen for all of her hard work over the years, but said she is ready to get more involved with the group herself.

She said: ‘It’s all about making life easier for those who could do with a helping hand.

‘The group has been helping local people for more than 20 years and is run entirely by volunteers who are happy to give their time to help with neighbourly tasks.’

Call (023) 9226 6005 or Google Waterlooville Good Neighbours.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​