Nostalgia Show at Stansted Park - in pictures

Stansted Park near Rowlands Castle played host to the first Nostalgia Show this summer in a celebration of the so-called ‘cool Britain’ of days gone by.

The two-day fixture – which organisers dubbed a ‘magical step back in time’ – combined music, food, drink, dance and fashion in a bid to embrace the quirks of six decades of vintage Britain, beginning in the 1930s.

Held on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1, the feat is the brainchild of organising duo Lucy Wood and Alex Cvijovic – who heads up renowned Southsea-based events outfit The Vintage Parade.

Pictures courtesy of Confetti Coast Photography.