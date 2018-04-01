Obstacle trail for children

DARING children are being challenged to tackle an assault course over the Easter break.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park is hosting an ‘extreme explorers’ course on Thursday, April 12.

Designed for children, youngsters will be running, jumping, ducking and diving through the park’s new obstacle course.

And after the young explorers have finished on the assault trail, they can tuck into some freshly-made pizza, cooked in the park’s new clay oven and sip a hot mug of cocoa.

The event takes place between 10.30am and 12.30pm at the site in Gravel Hill. Tickets are £6 per child.

Youngsters must be taller than 1.4m and all children have to be supervised by an adult. For more details, call 02392 595040.

