Damage left to the car workshop, including a Ford RS2000'.Picture: Habibur Rahman

Pictures show devastating aftermath of Denmead fire and explosion

These pictures show the devastation left after yesterday’s blaze at a workshop and stables in Denmead.

Two men were treated by paramedics after the fire in Sheepwash Lane. The fire is believed to be accidental and to have started in the car repair workshop at the site. Click here to read the latest on the incident.

Damage left on a lorry at the scene.''Picture: Habibur Rahman
Damage left on a lorry at the scene.''Picture: Habibur Rahman
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpimedia ltd
Buy a Photo
Damage left by the fire.''Picture: Habibur Rahman
Damage left by the fire.''Picture: Habibur Rahman
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpimedia ltd
Buy a Photo
Damage left to the car workshop, including a Ford RS2000. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Damage left to the car workshop, including a Ford RS2000. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpimedia ltd
Buy a Photo
Damage left by the fire.''Picture: Habibur Rahman
Damage left by the fire.''Picture: Habibur Rahman
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpimedia ltd
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3