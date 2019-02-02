Police ‘growing increasingly concerned’ over welfare of missing Waterlooville man

Police have said they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a man who has gone missing in Waterlooville.

Ian Jones, 43, was last seen at around 3.45pm on Friday afternoon in the Barn Fold area of Waterlooville.

Ian Jones

He is believed to be wearing a green jacket and is though to have his push bike with him.

A police statement said: ‘We’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen him since 3.45pm yesterday to call us.’

If you can help call police on 101 quoting incident 575.