Portsmouth teen bailed after sexual offences arrest in Waterlooville

POLICE have bailed the 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth who was arrested during investigations about a number of sexual assaults in Waterlooville.

He has been bailed until September 7, with conditions not to enter the Waterlooville area.

On Thursday officers issued a public appeal after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted while walking through the Queen’s Inclosure woods at about 2.20pm last Monday, when she was approached by a man she did not know, who began talking to her.

Police said he persistently walked with the girl and asked for her telephone number, before hugging her and inappropriately touching her over her clothes. He then ran off.

This led to others coming forward and reporting similar incidents, including one on Hart Plain Avenue where a teenage girl was left intimidated by a man following her, who repeatedly asked for her number.

Chief Inspector Clare Jenkins said: ‘We have now received a number of reports of a man acting suspiciously, inappropriately and in some cases, sexually assaulting young women.

‘If you live in this area and have CCTV footage which covers the areas the offences took place, please take a look and if you see anything at all that you think could help please get in touch immediately.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44180298470, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.