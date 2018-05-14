Pupils at Waterlooville primary school celebrate May Day

Have your say

THE arrival of spring was celebrated by young pupils with traditional dancing and bursts of colour.

Youngsters at Hambledon Primary School had the opportunity to learn and master the art of Maypole dancing to celebrate – before putting on a performance for parents and teachers.

Headteacher at the school, Paul Davies, said the day enjoyed by his pupils was the perfect way to celebrate one of Britain’s long-standing traditions.

He said: ‘At Hambledon Primary School we pride ourselves on our rich curriculum that makes learning irresistible.

‘I am therefore delighted to bring together our school community of children and parents to observe and uphold a wonderful English tradition.

‘My thanks must go to Mrs Harmer who taught the children a variety of folk songs and the Irish Ceilidh.’

The children performed Maypole dances that included the Barber’s Pole, the Closed Plait and two open patterns: the Cobweb and Spider’s Web.

Pupils across all year groups took part on the day.

Pupil Alice said: ‘I loved the Maypole dancing because I had fun and my favourite part was learning how to complete the tricky Spider’s Web.

‘I also really enjoyed watching all the other classes, especially the Orcas class, as the Maypole looked so pretty when they were finished with their dance.

‘The pupils in Year R looked adorable when they were doing their dance, and when they performed it showed that they had worked really hard and practiced lots.’

Maypole dancing has been a tradition at the school for more than 25 years.

Year 5 pupils Bethan and Isabelle loved the colourful patterns in the dances.

‘It’s a joy for the school and parents to come and watch the performance,’ said Bethan.

‘Maypole dancing is the perfect way to celebrate.

‘It’s always lovely to see Mrs Harmer.

‘Every pattern was unique and very bright.’

Isabelle added: ‘Every single year we come together and celebrate the first day of May and the opening of the spring season, which is always very fun.’