Queen Elizabeth Country Park to get million pound investment

VISITORS to a country park are set to get a better welcome thanks to a multi-million pound investment.

Hampshire County Council is investing £1.2 million in rebuilding the visitor centre at Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Horndean and the new space will house a new reception area, shop, toilets and event space to hire.

Executive member for recreation and heritage, Councillor Sean Woodward, said: ‘The visitor centre at Queen Elizabeth Country Park was built in 1970 and is no longer fit to accommodate the ever-increasing number of visitors that come to enjoy the park.

‘This large-scale refurbishment will bring to life the seventies architecture while making it a space that people can enjoy and relax in when they come to the park.’

Work will begin at the end of January and last for around eight months with the cafe also getting a revamp with more seats and a new menu.

Cllr Woodward added: ‘This is the third of four major investments we have made into the county council’s country parks following the successful renovation of Lepe Country Park in the New Forest and Royal Victoria Country Park near Netley and will be followed closely by Staunton Country Park in Havant.

‘These projects are ensuring that our country parks continue to be top visitor destinations in Hampshire but also become self-sustaining so that they can continue to thrive in the future.’

For more information about the park visit hants.gov.uk/qecp