Have your say

A SCHOOL that stole the show at a dance competition last year has been praised for another stellar performance this year.

At the return of the Global Rock Challenge heat in Portsmouth on Monday night, the 2018 southern championship winning school, Purbrook Park School, won praise at the Portsmouth Guildhall for its premier showcase.

Seven schools from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight competed in the Rock Challenge heat.

To see our picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

The Rock Challenge is an international performing arts competition for schools and colleges, tasking schools with putting together an eight-minute long dance or drama performance.

These performances are themed around issues that affect young people.