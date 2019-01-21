Row builds as new wall lands man in hot water

Have your say

A HOUSEHOLDER carrying out work on his home has got into hot water after building a front wall more than double the height permitted.

The owner of 157 Portsmouth Road, in Horndean, had been refurbishing the home making it look more modern – and won some planning permissions.

But it was only after almost finishing a near-two metre high front wall East Hampshire District Council told him he needed permission for the wall.

A wall of one metre is allowed but anything bigger than that needs approval.

A bid to win permission was rejected, claiming the white and dark-grey panelled wall was ‘incongruous’ with the surroundings.

In a written appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, a consultant said: ‘The appellant is of the view that the wall built on the frontage boundary is not a “visually incongruous feature".’

A planning inspector is due to visit the site before a decision is made.