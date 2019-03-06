FAMILIES from across the county are ready to get covered in UV foam and paint this weekend to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

The UV Foam Blast will take place on Saturday evening as part of Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal to raise £7.5m to transform its hospice in Purbrook.

Gemma Carden, who helped to organise the event at Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Horndean, hopes it will raise £25,000.

She said: ‘We have 500 people coming along and it is going to be really exciting. We have run similar events before but this is the first proper one.’

Participants will make their way through a dance tunnel before getting covering in UV foam and UV paint in different zones along the route before ending with a giant slide.

Gemma said: ‘It is going to be in the dark so all the UV and lights will look great. We had to close our registration for the event early because so many people wanted to join in.’

Anyone can go along and watch the event on Saturday that will take place between 6pm and 10pm.

‘Gemma added: ‘We really want to thank everyone for their support with our event and hope people enjoy themselves.

‘We hope it will raise £25,000 which can go towards the first phase of the hospice revamp.’

The first phase of the Silver Jubilee Project will see the lightening and brightening of all patient bedrooms and en-suite facilities at the Rowans.

Interactive controls will be installed, along with quiet patio areas for families and friends, plus new seating areas and private spaces.

The dedicated patient entrance will be refurbished to improve first experiences at the hospice and the new route will include colour, light, images of nature on the walls and clouds on the ceiling.

The aim is to complete phase one by 2020.

To find out more about the appeal and how to get involved, visit silverjubilee.rowanshospice.co.uk.

To read all the latest stories about the Rowans Silver Jubilee Appeal, go to the portsmouth.co.uk home page and click on ‘Rowans Hospice’.

