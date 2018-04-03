School trip nightmare after 48 Hampshire pupils are hospitalised in America

THREE teachers and 48 pupils were hospitalised after being struck down with a gastrointestinal virus in America.

The group, from Crookhorn College, have been suffering from nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea after setting off for the trip to New York and Washington DC on March 29.

A 16-year-old girl is said to have collapsed and was put on a drip.

Upon their arrival in Washington DC, pupils began falling sick one by one, leading DC officials to take the entire group to four hospitals over the weekend.

The group was staying at Hotel Harrington and according to its manager, many were feeling under the weather when they arrived.

Crookhorn College said: ‘Pupils and teachers were struck by a virulent gastro virus that has affected most of the party during their time in New York and Washington.

‘The main priority since the outbreak of the virus has been the safety and welfare of the students and staff, and keeping their families in the UK country informed of events.

‘All members of the trip are now well into recovery and are being kept under observation at their hotel in Washington.

‘A further member of staff has flown in to join the group to give assistance to the staff who are there and further support to the students.

‘All have done the most amazing job at looking after the children and the college has had fantastic support from Hampshire County Council.

‘Our main priority now is to ensure that all the students and staff get home safe and well.’

The mother of 16-year-old Nicola Crowle, who was put on a drip after collapsing, told Mail Online that her daughter was ‘distressed and very upset’.

Susan Crowle said the only thing her daughter ate before being struck down with the illness was a meal at Planet Hollywood in New York.

A total of 48 students and five staff went on the trip.

The group are scheduled to fly back tonight and land on Wednesday morning, but it is not known at this stage how many of the group will be allowed to fly home then.