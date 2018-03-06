Schoolgirl launches cycling campaign after being run over by car

Maisie Godden-Hall
A SCHOOLGIRL who launched a campaign to make cycle helmets mandatory has started a petition.

Maisie Godden-Hall, 12, was run over after flying over her handlebars when she braked hard on her bicycle in London Road, Waterlooville.

As reported, the youngster was run over and left with a crushed pelvis. She also lost seven teeth and had to undergo surgery to stitch up her face in a crash.

Maisie, an Oaklands Catholic School pupil, from Widley, is hoping her petition will win enough signatures to get the issue debated in parliament.

Writing on the petition page, she said: ‘Wearing my cycle helmet saved my life.

‘It protected my head when I hit the road and from the hot exhaust when I was trapped under the car. The helmet was amazing as it was damaged and melted but still intact. Now I want all children to have to wear helmets.’

Paramedics flew Maisie to Southampton General Hospital after the November 3, 2016, crash while on her way to school.

She was discharged a month later and had to use a wheelchair.

Maisie’s mum, Jane Godden, previously said she ‘definitely couldn’t be prouder’ of her daughter in pushing for a law change.

‘The consultant said I wouldn’t have survived without a helmet,’ Maisie added on the petition page, which has 371 signatures.

‘I want you all to understand it can happen to anyone... as it happened to me.’