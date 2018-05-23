Springwood Federation in Waterlooville champions joint Ofsted success

Have your say

A FEDERATION is in high spirits as both its infant and junior schools move forward with an Ofsted rating of ‘Good’.

Springwood Infant School, in Waterlooville, was inspected by the education watchdog in March – and was praised for its quality of teaching and learning.

Springwood Junior School was marked as ‘Good’ in 2017 – and now the Springwood Federation want to celebrate both schools’ success together.

Executive headteacher of both, Jo Livingstone, said: ‘I’m so proud of the team across both schools for achieving ‘Good’ Ofsted ratings.

‘Everyone at Springwood is committed to making a difference to our community, growing our numbers and working with our families to make sure every child achieves their full potential.

‘Our children make us smile and we beam with pride every day.’

It was noted that the majority of pupils at the infant school make more progress than expected, and engagement with parents is ‘very strong’.

The recently-appointed executive headteacher was praised for further improving the school.

The report said all staff know pupils well and provide the relevant support for each individual.

At the junior school, which was inspected in February last year, it was noted that leaders have developed a community where pupils are keen to learn.