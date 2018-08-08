Teenage dog walker is sexually assaulted in Waterlooville woodland

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Waterlooville.

The young woman was walking through the Queen’s Inclosure woods at about 2.20pm on Monday, when she was approached by a man she did not know, who began talking to her.

Police said he persistently walked with the girl and asked for her telephone number, before hugging her and inappropriately touching her over her clothes. He then ran off.

He is described as Asian, about 18-years-old, slim, 5ft 6ins tall, and as having no facial hair and a big nose (long not wide).

He was said to have been wearing a burgundy top and dark blue jeans.

PC Christopher Young said: ‘We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or saw this man in the area at this time.

‘We know that there were other dog walkers in the woods around this time. When other dog walkers appeared in the vicinity this prompted the man to run off.

‘Were you walking your dog in the area at this time? Have you seen a man matching this description? Please let us know.

‘In addition, we would advise anyone walking in this area to be extra vigilant.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180298470, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.