The Waterlooville church which has been magically transformed into a Christmas ice rink

A CHURCH in Waterlooville is celebrating a successful weekend after converting the church hall into an ice rink.

Cowplain Evangelical Church in Durley Avenue transformed the place of worship into a winter wonderland, with an ice rink for families to come and enjoy over the weekend.

Pixie, 6, and Florence, 6, with Laura Russell watching. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The winter wonderland cost the church £4,000 to install.

Hundreds of people came through the doors, which Reverend Phill Brown hopes will help to spread ‘the true message of Christmas’.

He explained: ‘It’s not a normal thing for a church to do, I realise that, but this is the third year we have done this and we love doing things like it for the community.

‘We do lots of children’s work and other things to get people coming into the church – which helps them to get a feeling for what the true message of Christmas is about.

‘We had lots of people come in over the weekend; lots of people booked and we had plenty more come through during the weekend too.’