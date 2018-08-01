Visit to South Downs National Park as part of review

THE head of a review into national parks visited the South Downs National Park as part of his tour.

Julian Glover, who was appointed by the government for the review, visited the park near Waterlooville.

He spoke with people who use the park including businesses, communities, farmers, schools, environmental groups and rangers.

Mr Glover said: ‘It was a pleasure to walk along the South Downs and meet people. I hope the review will help do more to protect the landscape while helping people get the homes and jobs they need.’