Wacky racers in Waterlooville enjoy a flipping good time as town’s charity pancake race returns

BUSINESSES embraced the spirit of Shrove Tuesday by battling it out in a town centre sprint with a twist.

Smiling crowds watched on yesterday as workers from local firms went head-to-head in a bid to claim victory in the Waterlooville Pancake Race for 2019.

Six teams showed off their skills by flipping pancakes in a relay which dominated attention in the town's precinct.

Click here to see our picture gallery from the event.

But only one could win – and it was staff at Phone Repair Doctor who took away the trophy and £200 for a charity of their choice, for the second year running.

Participant George Cartmell, 20, who mans the store’s front desk, said: ‘It was my first year taking part and it was really good fun.

‘It’s all about getting local people together but because it’s businesses taking part there’s a professional aspect to it too – and we don’t go out to lose.’

Owner Paul Traill, 43, added: ‘We're donating the money to the Rowans Hospice.

‘We already support them with collections in our shop, they're right on our doorstep and they’re a fantastic local cause.’

After a series of heats, six teams were whittled down to three and race organisers opted to select their winner by tasking each squad with a timed relay.

Tillison Consulting finished second, clocking in seven seconds behind the winners.

Marketing assistant Danny Randon, 24, said: ‘We had so much fun competing in the Waterlooville Pancake Race.

‘Some of our staff have teamed up with other businesses in the past, but this year we really wanted team Tillison to be represented in full force.

‘We're an agency that pride ourselves on local connections, so the benefit an event like this brings to the community and to local charities is a huge bonus.’

Race organiser Ali Davison, a coordinator at Co-op Funeralcare, said: ‘Today has been brilliant because we've see the businesses come out and the people of Waterlooville have loved it. It's just a real community feel-good activity.’

The other businesses which took part were MMO Accountants, Pink Party Shop, Co-op Funeralcare and Motiv8 South.