This video shows smoke billowing in the skies above Denmead this afternoon after a huge fire started.

More than 50 firefighters are currently on the scene battling the blaze, with residents being told to stay away and make sure all windows and doors are shut.

This video, posted on Twitter by user @katieswattpad, shows the size of the fire in Sheepwash Lane.

Click here to see our breaking story.

READ MORE: Live updates as more than 50 firefighters battle blaze in Denmead