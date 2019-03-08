Waterlooville bar's future looks safe after raw sewage leaks are brought to an end

AN ELATED businessman says trade is ‘hunky dory’ now a pipe leaking raw sewage into his bar’s back garden has been fixed.

Mick Forfar, owner of Number 73 Bar and Kitchen in London Road, Waterlooville, was left fearing his venue’s debut summer would be a disaster after leaks began when he opened in November.

The issue even forced the 61-year-old to shut off the men’s and women’s loos at the eatery each time it struck – leaving only the disabled facilities open.

But after months of woe Mick’s problems were finally answered on Thursday, when Southern Water identified the ownership of the pipe which had affected the bar and nearby Chapel Lane.

‘We got a senior engineer down from Southern Water, they finally admitted the fault was on their side and they got it fixed on Thursday,’ Mick said.

‘Instead of replacing the pipe they cut it off and diverted it – now everything at the bar is hunky dory.’

Mick had been embroiled in a ‘frustrating’ battle with Southern Water after contractors who assessed the leaks repeatedly told him the problem was on the firm’s end, not his.

But as of February, the supplier had not taken responsibility for the fault.

Now Mick’s hopes of opening up his bar’s rear patio and filling it with greenery can take flight – and he has thanked the clout of The News and its readers.

‘We had this problem for months and we were worried about the future, but it just goes to show the power of local newspapers and what can happen when you make a call,’ he said.

‘Sadly local newspapers are in decline but we really need them to do things like this and help people in the community.

‘I want to say thank you to The News and everyone who shared our story on Facebook.’

As reported on February 28, the leaks did not affect Number 73’s bar or restaurant area and Mick says customers of the venue – which was once the Wellington Pub – have nothing to worry about.

Number 73’s garden area has now been deep-cleaned by professionals and will open by Easter.